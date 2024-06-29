The Pilot in Penarth, just a 35 minute drive from Newport, is so well loved that some of its customers don’t want anyone else to know about them.

It’s probably because they want all the fine real ale for themselves. However, sadly, when something is done well word starts to spread – and the Pilot serves ales well, really well.

Loyal customer Jim Pittick - a CAMRA club member himself – can testify to this.

“It’s the best pub in Penarth,” explained seasoned ale drinker Mr Pittick.

“They always have three quality ales on and they are local.”

Now we’re getting into the bones of why the Pilot is being recognised for its ales.

The Pilot has always been a fixture of Penarth for years, but when Francois Commeureuc-Cherot and Serge Luceau took it over as joint owners at the beginning of the year, they wanted to push it to the next level.

This includes tailoring the food menu and creating quality pub grub (which includes a superb Thursday BOGOF offer).

Francois Commeureuc-Cherot (left) and Serge Luceau took over as joint owners of The Pilot at the beginning of the year (Image: Pilot Instagram)

But also, Mr Commeureuc-Cherot and Mr Luceau have taken a look at the ales selection at the pub.

“We are now offering a good selection of cask ales following the demand of the customers,” said Mr Commeureuc-Cherot.

This new approach to their ale selection means Mr Commeureuc-Cherot and Mr Luceau are looking closer to home for the brands they sell.

At the Pilot, you’ll get ales from as close as the likes of Pembrokeshire, Bristol and Aberdare, and Mr Commeureuc-Cherot explained those ales are also well respected, saying: “We are assure they are in good condition and we take good care of them.”

Francois Commeureuc-Cherot says the pub has improved its ales selection significantly (Image: Newsquest)

Happy customer and CAMRA member Jim Pittick (right) (Image: Newsquest)

Loyal customer Mr Pittick added Pilot’s got something special about it.

“This is a proper pub,” said Mr Pittick, “and not only do they have good ales they also have great staff with a good service ethos.”

The Pilot plans to keep running their BOGOF offer on a Thursday on selected meals throughout summer.

It also plans to hold a beer festival on the last weekend of August.