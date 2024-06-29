AFTER being announced as county pub of the year by prestigious real ale guide CAMRA, a town pub is now up for the title of CAMRA’s 'best pub in Wales'.
The Pilot in Penarth, just a 35 minute drive from Newport, is so well loved that some of its customers don’t want anyone else to know about them.
It’s probably because they want all the fine real ale for themselves. However, sadly, when something is done well word starts to spread – and the Pilot serves ales well, really well.
Loyal customer Jim Pittick - a CAMRA club member himself – can testify to this.
“It’s the best pub in Penarth,” explained seasoned ale drinker Mr Pittick.
“They always have three quality ales on and they are local.”
Now we’re getting into the bones of why the Pilot is being recognised for its ales.
The Pilot has always been a fixture of Penarth for years, but when Francois Commeureuc-Cherot and Serge Luceau took it over as joint owners at the beginning of the year, they wanted to push it to the next level.
This includes tailoring the food menu and creating quality pub grub (which includes a superb Thursday BOGOF offer).
But also, Mr Commeureuc-Cherot and Mr Luceau have taken a look at the ales selection at the pub.
“We are now offering a good selection of cask ales following the demand of the customers,” said Mr Commeureuc-Cherot.
This new approach to their ale selection means Mr Commeureuc-Cherot and Mr Luceau are looking closer to home for the brands they sell.
At the Pilot, you’ll get ales from as close as the likes of Pembrokeshire, Bristol and Aberdare, and Mr Commeureuc-Cherot explained those ales are also well respected, saying: “We are assure they are in good condition and we take good care of them.”
Loyal customer Mr Pittick added Pilot’s got something special about it.
“This is a proper pub,” said Mr Pittick, “and not only do they have good ales they also have great staff with a good service ethos.”
The Pilot plans to keep running their BOGOF offer on a Thursday on selected meals throughout summer.
It also plans to hold a beer festival on the last weekend of August.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here