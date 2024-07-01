The branch closed briefly in March 2024 due to major building work.

The post office now has a new ceiling, flooring, fixtures, fittings and a more accessible entrance.

It now features three Post Office counters - two open plan and a screened counter.

The post office will also be open for longer with the opening hours 8am to 8pm Monday to Sunday.

Mayor of Bargoed, Cllr Howard Llewelyn, and Postmistress, Shabnam Ajay (Image: Post Office) (Image: Post Office)

Mayor of Bargoed Howard Llewelyn "cut the ribbon" at the official opening.

"It is great to have this new look Post Office in the town. I want to congratulate and thank Shabnam for her investment in Bargoed. The whole premises has been refurbished and it looks great.

"This new-look store has breathed fresh life into the area and Shabnam and her sons have done a great job of making the branch a one-stop shop for the local community," he said.

Postmistress Shabnam Ajay has been operating the store and post office alongside her two sons for two years.

She said: "My priority was to get Bargoed Post Office open as soon as possible and my sons were critical in that.

"Here you can do business and personal banking on behalf of all the major high street banks, whilst also shopping for daily necessities.

"People are delighted that the branch has officially opened. Local businesses and customers have been lovely and really welcoming. We also have extensive opening hours, making it easy to pop in.

“I then reflected on what retail to offer in such a large retail space. I’ve added lots of different types of retail all under one roof. As well as cards and stationery that you expect alongside a Post Office there are drinks and confectionery as well as household goods."

Santosh Samudrala, Post Office network provision lead, said: "We are delighted that Shabnam and her family have refurbished Bargoed Post Office, the new-look branch looks great and is very convenient for customers.”