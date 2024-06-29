The crash took place on June 25 around 7.25pm and involved a single green and black Aprilia motorcycle which was travelling towards St Athan.

The victim of the crash has been named as Jason Parker, 42, from Bridgend.

In a statement issued by South Wales Police, Mr Parker's family said: "Ceri and Evan Parker sadly announce the passing of their beloved husband and father.

"Ceri and Evan are conscious of the distress to his dear friends and fellow riders who were with Jason at the time of this tragic incident.

"Jason was a loving husband and a wonderful father to Evan, Amy, Casey and Ellie and a loving grandfather to Ruben.

“Ceri would further like to give mention to all of Evan’s friends and their parents from Brynteg Comprehensive School and Bridgend Sports RFC who have collectively supported them at this emotionally difficult time."

Mr Parker's family wish to thank the emergency services who attended the incident, South Wales Police Family Liaison Officers and the public for their support and kind messages.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "We are appealing for anyone who may anyone who may have any CCTV footage of the incident or the manner in which the motorcycle was being driven prior to the collision to contact us, with ref 2400210628."