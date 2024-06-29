South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Vehicle fire on M4 eastbound J36 to J35 Pencoed

Summary

Vehicle fire on M4 eastbound J36 to J35 Pencoed

Traffic Wales
Emergency
Traffic
South Wales
By Elen Johnston

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Traffic Wales South reported a vehicle fire on the M4 at 2.15pm.
  • The incident is eastbound of J36 Sarn to J35 Pencoed.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos