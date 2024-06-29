Summary Vehicle fire on M4 eastbound J36 to J35 Pencoed Traffic Wales Emergency Traffic South Wales By Elen Johnston Share Our live feed has now finished. Traffic Wales South reported a vehicle fire on the M4 at 2.15pm. The incident is eastbound of J36 Sarn to J35 Pencoed. Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
