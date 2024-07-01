The festival at Tredegar House on July 26 to 28 aims to be Jamaica's most authentic Reggae culture festival in Europe.

The line up

Friday Brunch - 4pm till 10pm

Music, gourmet meals and brunch-style bookable tables with service included

Saturday - 12 till 10pm

Bitty Mclean

Queen Omega

Da Fuchaman & The Fire Blaze Band

Omega Nebula

Morgan Elwy & the 'Bach O Hwne' band

Sunday

Dance exchange showcase ft. 6x & Jukebox Collective

Tarrus Riley ft. Dean Fraser & the Blacksoil Band

Johnny Osbourne & The Uppercut Band

Aleighcia Scott with a full live band

Empire Flipz

Gemini Don Surround Sound

It has been organised by Award-winning youth arts and advocacy charity, Urban Circle Newport in partnership with the Rastafari Indigenous Village from Montego Bay.

They will engage local young people from Newport primary schools, secondary schools and community groups, in a series of events prior to and during the festival.

Young people from Black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds will have the opportunity to engage in new forms of training and explore avenues and receive training.

This will include not only in life skills such as teamwork, team building, self-confidence, responsibility, and professionalism, but also have the opportunity to gain qualifications in dance coaching, youth work, first aid, food hygiene, and more.

Read more

The university's sponsorship is part of their Race to Equity Journey. Zoe Durrant, USW’s Chief People and Inclusion Officer, said: “The Reggae and Riddim festival is an amazing event and we are proud to be a part of it.

“Our vision is to change lives and our world for the better and we can only do this if we aim for equity, diversity, and inclusion - working with partners like Urban Circle Newport is integral to achieving our goals.

“We recently launched our latest Strategic Equality Plan demonstrating our commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment where our students, colleagues, and partners can collaborate, innovate, and flourish.”

Loren Henry, Co-founder of Urban Circle Newport, said: "This project aims to use different forms of creative arts to tackle multiple social problems affecting vulnerable young people in and around Newport community.

"Music has a very powerful connection and providing the young people with an opportunity to create something of their own will inspire confidence as well as a sense of ownership and identity within their creative field.

“Our goal is to build a long-lasting international project that creates Europe's most authentic Reggae culture festival. Thank you to USW for their continued support.”

Tickets are available here.