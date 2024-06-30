South Wales Argus
Several areas of Newport hit by early hours power cut

Power cut in Bassaleg, Rogerstone and NP10 area

By Elen Johnston

Our live feed has now finished.

  • A fault has led to a power cut in Bassaleg, Rogerstone, NP10 and surrounding areas.
  • The National Grid said it hopes to have all supplies restored by 7am and apologises for any inconvenience.
  • All power has been restored, said the National Grid.

