Several areas of Newport hit by early hours power cut

Our live feed has now finished.
- A fault has led to a power cut in Bassaleg, Rogerstone, NP10 and surrounding areas.
- The National Grid said it hopes to have all supplies restored by 7am and apologises for any inconvenience.
- All power has been restored, said the National Grid.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here