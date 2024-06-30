South Wales Argus
LIVE: power cut in Bassaleg, Rogerstone, NP10 and surrounding areas

Power cut in Bassaleg, Rogerstone and NP10

By Elen Johnston

  • A fault has led to a power cut in Bassaleg, Rogerstone, NP10 and surrounding areas.
  • The National Grid said it hopes to have all supplies restored by 7am and apologises for any inconvenience.

