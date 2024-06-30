It was a day of tears and joy as the congregation saw their new building for the first time.

Member of the congregation's joy while walking into the church for the first time (Image: Newsquest)

On June 15, 2018, Bethel Church lit up in flames after a fire that was believed to have been started in the former Zanzibar night club next door.

The morning after the fire, the congregation gathered in the car park of the Church to pray.

Bethel Community Church up in flames (Image: Newsquest)

This is when Owen Griffiths offered for the congregation to share his church until their building could be restored.

The congregation has been operating from that building for the past six years while the original church went through a long restoration process.

At 11am this morning (Sunday, June 30), members of the church met at the building just a short walk from the original site for one last ceremony at the site.

The congregation in their home for the past six years (Image: Newsquest)

Then, they all walked together towards the restored church and for some it was their first time seeing the church in its new revival.

The told the gathering that a child was the first person to open the original church and he wanted to replicate the tradition.

The congregation walking towards the restored church (Image: Newsquest)

He brought the children to the front and with his granddaughter opened the doors to their renovated church.

Pastor Andrew Cleverly said: “I want to get all the kids at the front. I’m going to hold my grandchild in my arms.”

The congregation made their way inside with faces of happiness, tears of joy and excitement.

The welcome desk of the church is held up by pillars of the original church and the counters in the coffee shop were similarly held up.

The inside near the entrance with original pillars (Image: Newsquest)

A wooden beam that hadn’t been moved since it was burnt in the flames can be found outside the main congregation room and the church plans to put a plaque on it.

The grandfather in the lift with his grandchild (Image: Newsquest)

The church has a designated room for families with young children, modern bathrooms and even an accessible lift that this grandfather stepped into today with his grandchild.

Juanita Armstead said: “It has been a long time coming but actually getting to this point for it to be open and as Christians we know that God has perfect timing. He is always perfectly on time.

“For us this isn’t just a building it is not about the building it is about us that make the church and in here within the church we find him and a family.

The main room in the church (Image: Newsquest)

Her husband, Steve Armstead, 62, of Rogerstone said: “The fire burned for hours and hours over night and completely destroyed it but the following morning upon opening the door to the prayer room it was completely unburnt.”

“A lot of us come from different parts of the world. The building provided a sanctuary for all people of all walks of life who come here united as a family.”