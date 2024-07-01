This year the hall is celebrating its 90th anniversary, but it is under the threat of closing.

“We want to keep the place open, but the rise in costs of everything has absolutely floored us.

“Over the winter our heating, utility, gas, electric and water bills were £4,000,” said chairman, Cerys Folley.

The gofundme page has raised £995 so far, but their target is much higher at £12,000.

On July 27 the hall is inviting people to buy tickets for their 90-year anniversary event.

There will be an indoor family street party with buffet, entertainment and horse raising from midday to 5pm.

In the evening there will be live entertainment and a bar from 7pm to 11pm to help raise money for the hall.

The hall hosts regular events, such as Chinese Auctions, Live Music Nights, Bingo and Race Nights.

It is a not-for-profit organisation run by five volunteer directors who lease out the building.

“Our Hall is at the heart of our small community, but we are desperately running short of funds.

“We were covering our costs with income, prior to Covid, but with our fuel bills having more than quadrupled, we are now struggling to cover our expenditure.

“Our beautiful hall is about to celebrate being a community hub for 90 years, but our days are numbered, as it stands,” said a spokesperson for Beaufort Hill Miners Welfare Hall.

Their aim is to address intergenerational loneliness and tackle physical and mental health wellbeing irrespective of culture, age, beliefs, and social diversity.

The hall is used by all ages across our local area, including coffee mornings, parent & Toddler groups, a Dementia Cafe group, Gentle Exercise for older members of our community, yoga, kickboxing, craft classes, Pilates and Baby Sensory play, to name but a few.

The hall was established in 1934 and was built with a grant from the Mining Federation and maintained by the local miners who had one penny deducted from their weekly salary.

It officially opened in 1935 and since then it has become a social and community hub with groups of all ages from babies to the elderly using the Welfare Hall.

Because of its size and accessibility parking offers a much wider scope of activity and in no way duplicates the services offered elsewhere in the area.

The grounds that once housed tennis courts, bowling greens, a football pitch and pavilion were sold by BGCBC in 1977.

In about 2015, Blaenau Gwent CBC were going to close the Hall. 5 volunteers took over the running of the venue and in February 2017 were given a 25-year lease by BGCBC

Our project also has a synergy with the Blaenau Gwent Well-being plan element around Fair & Safe Communities.