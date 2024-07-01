South Wales Argus
Train lines delayed by up to 15 minutes after 'serious incident'

Trains delayed by up to 15 minutes at Cardiff Central

By Sallie Phillips

  • Trains between Cardiff Central and Barry are delayed by up to 15 minutes
  • This is due to a 'serious incident' that closed the lines since the early hours
  • The lines have been reopened but delays are expected to remain for a while

