The reported theft is suspected to have taken place around 5.30am on Monday, June 24, and involved a grey Transit van, from which a specialised Levo Expert Carbon 2023 electric bike and tools were taken.

Gwent Police are now looking for witnesses and anyone with information to help them with their investigation.

A statement issued on social media said: "We're appealing for witnesses after a report of theft from a van in the lay-by near Main Road/A472 in Maesycwmmer.

"A specialised Levo Expert Carbon 2023 Electric Bike (frame number WSBC004062782S) and tools were reportedly taken from a grey Transit van at around 5.30am on Monday 24 June.

"Officers would like to speak to these men who were in the area at the time and may be able to assist with their enquiries.

"One man left the area in a car believed to be a black Seat Leon with a red stripe on the roof while the other left the area on a bike.

"Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, or if you believe you’ve seen the bike advertised online, is asked to contact us.

"You can do this by calling 101, sending us a DM or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously and quoting log reference 2400208284."