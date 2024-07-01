A woman was reportedly approached and followed by an unknown man around a supermarket chain store last week.

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 27 at the ASDA supermarket in Blackwood on High Street.

Gwent Police have confirmed they have located a man who was wanted to help assist with their inquiries into the alleged harassment.

In a post on social media around 8.30am on Monday, July 1, they confirmed a man had been located in connection with the reported harassment and was assisting with their inquiries.

The statement said: "We previously appealed for information and witnesses following a report of harassment in the ASDA supermarket in Blackwood on Wednesday 27 June.

"The man, who was in the area at the time, has been identified and is assisting officers with their enquires.

"Thanks for sharing our appeal."