It took place on June 28 and was aimed at promoting the Magor & Undy Walkway Station as an alternative to using the M4 motorway, and was part of a larger campaign developed by MAGOR, currently establishing a strong foothold in the community.

Funds for the campaign were raised through various community events, like the May and Frost Fayres.

The core idea was to utilise these funds to enhance the community, especially schools.

The participating schools were Undy and Magor Church in Wales Primary Schools.

Each pupil was issued a specially designed ticket to be turned in if they walked to school on the day.

For each ticket handed over, MAGOR committed to donate 50p to the respective school.

These funds are to contribute towards the PTFA and FOUPS funds of these schools.

Businesses were also encouraged to match the funds raised on the day.

MAGOR chairperson, Laurence Hando was supported by community figures including Rachel Jones from Magor with Undy Town Council, Sgt Stephen Hayward and PSCSO Kayla Phillips from Gwent Police, Monmouthshire County Council's civil enforcement officers Tyrone Johnson and Ryan Last and the council's safe routes to school and travel plan officer Simon Rosen. There were also a number of councillors.

Their participation demonstrated a united front at school assemblies, elaborating on the benefits of a walkway station and the importance of walking to school when possible.

MAGOR appreciated the enthusiastic participation from the schools, students and carers.

They expressed hope that the initiative would encourage people to consider walking to school more regularly to limit car usage.

They are eagerly awaiting to find out the final fundraising figures.