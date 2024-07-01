Monmouthshire Rural Support Centre (MRSC), based at Raglan Livestock Market, is a crucial hub of support for farmers and rural communities.

The centre's volunteers offer mental and physical health support, legal advice, and medical guidance to all who require it, not only local farmers, but those from neighbouring counties as well.

The upcoming event aims to raise funds to further improve the centre's services and has been organised by the Border Counties Vintage Club.

The tractor run will start from the Livestock Market on the old Abergavenny to Raglan road at 10am on July 7.

Moreover, the centre has already received significant financial support, the most recent being a generous donation from Gwent Metal Detecting Club at last week's Wednesday market.

Donations were collected by members of the club, who were thankful for the opportunity to use their detectors at Whitecastle Farm.

Warm thanks were extended to Colin Roberts, club secretary, by MRSC project manager Bob Stevenson and project coordinator Shirley Hughes.

In addition to the support from farmers, MRSC also welcomed other supporters including representatives of The Village Alive Trust such as Patti Griffiths and consultant Gareth Kiddie.

The trust, which conserves listed buildings, is currently focused on the refurbishment of St Teilo’s Church at Llanarth, near Raglan.

The trust's major project is set to offer an array of community facilities, including a café, bell ringing training school, exhibition space and mental health zones.

The future use of the renovated church would not only benefit the wider rural community but also potentially enhance MRSC's operations by providing a secure venue for confidential meetings, apart from the bustling market.

For further details about Monmouthshire Rural Support Centre, residents are encouraged to reach out to the centre via email or phone.