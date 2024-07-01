It comes as weather forecasters show a Mediterranean airstream making its way towards the UK sending boiling temperatures reaching high 20C and in some areas close to 30C.

Recent weeks have shown that summer is in full swing in the UK as parts of the south of England reached 28C degrees and the Met Office issued a warning for hot weather across the country.

Now, according to the latest weather map by Netweather, the next heatwave will hit in mid-July with it likely to peak on Sunday, July 14.

UK to be hit by another heatwave in a matter of days

On Sunday, July 14 the Netweather map shows that temperatures will be at their hottest of around 30C across the south east of England and London.

While weather forecasters Netweather have suggested that weather will rise quickly, the Met Office’s long-range forecast currently shows mixed conditions.

As the Met Office shares: “On balance most likely rather changeable at first, with periods of unsettled and cloudy, wet weather mixed with spells of dry and fine weather, with weather systems tending to come from the west.

“This means that the west is likely to see the wettest conditions, while the east will tend to be drier.

The heat is fading now from SE Britain, still very warm in the sunshine. A significant low pressure will steer our #UKweather for the end of the week, with a fresher airflow. Often fair and mostly dry for the weekend. Temperatures 17 to 24C https://t.co/VrZtW5uGLv pic.twitter.com/1UFPhULgl8 — Netweather.tv (@Netweather) June 27, 2024

“By mid-month, there is a signal for more settled conditions to develop, so more in the way of dry weather, although still with a risk of some rain/showers at times.

“Temperatures close to average at first, but with a greater chance of warmer than average conditions later in the period.”

Despite sine chance of rain, the Met Office does hint that there is a higher chance of hotter temperatures later in July, suggesting that it could lead into August as well.