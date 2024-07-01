South Wales Argus
One lane reopened on M4 eastbound but congestion remains

Lane reopens on M4 towards Newport but delays remain

By Sallie Phillips

Our live feed has now finished.

  • A broken down vehicle has closed one lane of the M4 eastbound
  • The junction impacted is the J30 Cardiff Gate - J29 Castleton.
  • There is congestion in the area.

