Broken down vehicle closes one lane on M4 eastbound

Live One lane closed on M4 towards Newport by broken down vehicle Emergency By Sallie Phillips A broken down vehicle has closed one lane of the M4 eastbound The junction impacted is the J30 Cardiff Gate - J29 Castleton. There is congestion in the area.
