Broken down vehicle closes one lane on M4 eastbound

Live

One lane closed on M4 towards Newport by broken down vehicle

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • A broken down vehicle has closed one lane of the M4 eastbound
  • The junction impacted is the J30 Cardiff Gate - J29 Castleton.
  • There is congestion in the area.

