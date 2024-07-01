Located in Saundersfoot, the property has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room with a fireplace, kitchen dining room and is walking distance to the beach.

The bungalow is situated in the heart of Saundersfoot meaning a gorgeous view of the sea can be seen from upstairs windows.

The property is walking distance to Saundersfoot Beach and has gorgeous sea views. (Image: Rightmove)

The bungalow has four bedrooms. (Image: Rightmove)

There is a log burner in the living room. (Image: Rightmove) On the first floor there are two double bedrooms – one of which is the master bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

However, both bedrooms possess window seats, perfect for admiring the natural scenery and there is a separate toilet on the same floor near the landing.

The two other bedrooms are on the ground floor alongside the living room with patio doors opening out to the garden, a shower room with a separate toilet and the kitchen dining room with two utility cupboards.

The patio area has outdoor seating. (Image: Rightmove)

The kitchen dining room is big and has two utility cupboards. (Image: Rightmove)

The master bedroom has an en-suite shower room. (Image: Rightmove) The garden consists of trees, plants and shrubs and provides enough space for outside seating during hot summer days.

Meanwhile, the driveaway located to the side of the property, has ample parking room for three or four cars.

As for Saundersfoot, it is a small seaside resort filled with shops, restaurants and cafes while being close to other beautiful beaches in Tenby and Amroth.

For more information about this property, visit the listing on Rightmove.