Anyone trying to use the Cardiff Central to Barry line would have seen their trains significantly delayed during rush hour this morning.

Described as a "serious incident" by South Wales Police, trains from Cardiff Central to Barry were delayed from around quarter to six this morning, until just before 9am.

South Wales Police later told the Argus that the incident was being dealt with by British Transport Police and they were in attendance to deal with road closures.

It was understood that the incident was related to a road closure of Gladstone Road, just at the bottom of the Barry railway bridge, which was dealt with by around 7.45am, with the delays for the next hour being caused as services attempted to return to normal.

Trains were delayed by around 15 minutes for much of this morning's rush hour, with National Rail confirming the train lines and congestion had returned to normal around 8.50am.