The Blackwood Showfields is one of six park sites brought back to life by Caerphilly County Borough Council and the LTA Tennis Foundation.

The refurbishment included resurfacing, repainting, new fencing, nets and gate systems.

The courts provide opportunities for many more people to pick up a racket and get on court.

Robin Hartshorn, head of public protection, community and leisure services at the council officially reopened the park.

"These newly refurbished courts are a fantastic addition to our community. They provide a great opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy tennis and stay active.

"We are proud to have partnered with the LTA and the LTA Tennis Foundation on this project, which will benefit our residents for years to come," he said.

Julie Porter, chief operating officer at the LTA, said: "After months of hard work, we’re delighted to see park tennis courts across Caerphilly officially back open to the public, and in better shape than ever.

“Public tennis courts are such vital facilities for getting active and we want as many people as possible, of all ages and abilities, to pick up a racket and enjoy playing tennis. Thanks to this investment the sport will be opened up to more players, for years to come.”

This renovation is part of one of the biggest ever transformation of tennis park facilities across Britain.

It is part of LTA's Park Tennis Project which is transforming 18 courts across the local area to boost sporting facilities.

It aims to turn existing park tennis courts in poor or unplayable condition brought back to life.

All courts are available to book via the LTA website and a household annual pass is £39.

The LTA is working with Caerphilly County Borough Council to ensure Barclays Free Park tennis sessions are available on the courts.