She will be supported by Rag'n'Bone' Man. There will also be performances from Tom Jones and support on July 6 and Hozier and support on July 9.

The Chepstow Racecourse Summer Sessions Concerts 2024 has led to a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order as stipulated under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 – Section 16A - amended by the special events section of the 1994 Act.

This application was revealed on the Public Notice Portal.

The imposed order includes a prohibition on all vehicles from specified junctions and roads, exclusive to vehicles linked with the Chepstow summer concerts and emergency service vehicles, as well as vehicles from organisations in charge of supply and obstruction removal in the area.

Additionally, provisions in existing orders relating to the roads will be suspended.

Parking restrictions will be enforced, along with speed limits on certain roads.

Public Footpath 379/68/1 also has usage restrictions for pedestrians.

The restrictions are planned to be in effect from 9am on July 5 to 2am on July 10, but will be temporarily lifted from 2am on July 7 to 2am on July 8.

Specific road closures include A466 Chepstow to St Arvans, B4293 Welsh Street, and Crick Road.

Closure schedules and diversion routes have been laid out, stating that A466 will be closed north for egress from its junction with the racecourse roundabout, while the B4293 Welsh Street is closed from Piercefield Avenue to Lions Gate roundabout and only allows resident access from Kingsmark Lane to Piercefield Avenue.

Crick Road, on the other hand, will only be accessible to residents and concert traffic.

Clearways will be in operation from 12.01am on July 5 to 2am on July 10, with areas of effect being specified for roads such as A466, B4245, B4293, Kingsmark Lane, Edmond Locard Court, Barnets Wood, Park View, and Wintour Close.

Speed limits will be reduced on roads such as B4245, A466, and A48, going down to 30mph from 9am, July 5 until 2am, July 10.

The "No Right Turn" restriction will be suspended for Kingsmark Lane onto A466 (St Lawrence Road).

It is also worthy to note that the public footpath 379/68/1 on Welsh Street, Chepstow will be closed on July 5, 6, and 9 from 9am to 2am.