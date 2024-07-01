National Highways has confirmed that the Prince of Wales bridge will be closed westbound overnight on Monday 8, Tuesday 9, and Saturday, July 20.

The bridge will also be closed eastbound on the night of Wednesday, July 10, and when the road reopens, it will be reduced to two lanes.

The closures will have a contraflow system put in place while the preparation for essential resurfacing works are put in place, and will remain in place until the work is complete, expected to be towards the end of autumn 2024.

National Highways said: "We’ll need some overnight closures as our work progresses to allow us to move the contraflow, ensuring we can carry out work across the full width of the carriageway.

"We’re resurfacing and carrying out concrete repairs on the Prince of Wales Bridge that carries the M4 over the Severn Estuary.

"We’ll start with some overnight closures in July for preparation work and to set up the contraflow. The contraflow will then be in place until our work is finished. This is currently expected to be at the end of autumn, but we’ll be doing everything we can to get the work done as quickly as possible.

"Doing this work in the summer reduces the risk of the M48 bridge being closed due to weather, providing an alternative route for anyone crossing the river."

The M48 Severn Bridge is expected to remain open at all times during the Prince of Wales Bridge closure, with drivers advised to use this as a diversion route.

The Severn Tunnel is also expected to be closed during these times as part of the essential works.

When are the closures?





On Monday and Tuesday, 8 and 9 July, the M4 westbound will be closed between 9pm and 5am each night, including the tunnel

On Wednesday and Thursday, 10 and 11 July, the M4 eastbound will be closed between 9pm and 5am each night, including the tunnel

On Saturday July 20, the M4 westbound will be shut from 9pm, and from 5am on Sunday, June 21, a two lane contraflow will be in place in each direction, with a reduced speed limit enforced on the bridge throughout the summer

Severn Tunnel closures

The Severn Tunnel is also expected to be closed for works, between Wednesday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 9.

This means commuters coming into South Wales from England could face around an hour or more's delay as trains will be forced to go via Gloucester and will not stop in Bristol.

Network Rail have confirmed that there will only be a limited rail replacement service between Newport, the Severn Tunnel Junction and Bristol Parkway during this time, with none set to stop at Bristol Temple Meads.

The closures are to allow vital track repair work to be undertaken, and follow up work will see further closures of the Severn Tunnel on the weekends of 27 and 28 July and 24 and 25 August.