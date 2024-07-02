A HOMEOWNER has been given the go-ahead to reduce the size of an ash tree in his garden that may be at risk of falling.
John Hurst asked Monmouthshire County Council for permission to pollard the tree in the garden of his home in Fosterville Crescent within Abergavenny’s conservation area to within seven metres of the ground level.
He said the tree is suffering from stage two ash die back disease and as it overhangs Belmont Crescent the “risk to the highway and neighbours needs to be reduced”.
