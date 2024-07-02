Thornbury Park post office in Rogerstone, Newport, closed over the weekend after the current postmaster resigned from his role.

According to a letter posted on social media on Thursday, June 27, the branch was forced to close on Saturday, June 29 at 12.30 following the unexpected resignation of the postmaster.

The letter has confirmed that the closure is only expected to be temporary, with a applicant having already registered their interest in maintaining the service,

Post Office said they were hoping to "keep any period of closure to a minimum" and are investigating the options available to reinstate a post office to the village in the near future.

They added that it was "important that any future service is sustainable" for both the person operating the service and for Post Office as a company.

It has been confirmed that further communications will be made once plans for the future of the service in Rogerstone have been confirmed, and Post Office offered their apologies for any inconvenience caused by the short notice of the closure.

Residents reacted to the news by mentioning that it was "such a shame" the branch was closing, while others asked if the shop would be impacted by the closure, to which Rogerstone East Cllr Bev Davies reassured many that it was "only the post office, not the shop" that was closing.

Posters have been put in the windows to advise residents of the closure, and anyone with more questions is invited to write to the National Consultation Team, whose address can be found online.

Post Office added: "Any future changes to service provision would be handled in line with our Principles of Community Engagement.

"We apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause. We hope customers will continue to use Post Office services."

Details of alternative Post Offices branches nearby are available on their website under 'Branch Finder' here.