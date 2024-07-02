The annual Maindee Festival will be held at Maindee Primary School, on Saturday, July 6, between 12pm midday until 6pm.

Organisers of the festival, The Maindee Festival Association, said the festival "promises to be a spectacular celebration of our community’s diversity, creativity, and environmental consciousness, uniting Newport with Art and Environmental Awareness."

The theme of 'Fresh Air' has been chosen, with a keen focus on the importance of air quality and environmental sustainability. (Image: Maindee Festival)

When asked why this theme was chosen, organisers said: "Our goal is to draw attention to Newport's poor air quality and inspire people to consider how they can help."

The Maindee Festival Association was created in 1997 to promote and celebrate the diversity of the people who live and work in the Maindee area of Newport.

Each year, the festival brings together people of all ages and backgrounds for a day of cultural celebration, artistic expression, and family fun.

Entry into the festival is free, with traders offering food and drinks at a charge.

More details to follow, and can be found via the Maindee Festival website here: https://www.maindee.org/festival