The start of this week is looking good, with bright and dry spells expected today, but some patchy rain is expected on Wednesday before brighter spells and some cloud arrive Thursday, with dry conditions expected to end the week on Friday.

Tuesday's forecast is positive. The Met Office says: "A dry and bright start, but cloud will build throughout the morning, with some showery rain developing for a time, especially in the north. Temperatures a little below average. Maximum temperature 19 °C."

The longer range forecast for the latter part of the week, from Wednesday to Friday, is a bit of a mixed bag.

The Met Office reports: "A breezy day Wednesday with patchy rain moving eastwards. Drier and brighter skies return on Thursday with just the odd shower. Mainly dry on Friday but rain potentially arriving later."

Tuesday

12am- 16 degrees

1am- 15 degrees

2am- 14 degrees

3am- 14 degrees

4am- 13 degrees

5am- 13 degrees

6am- 13 degrees

7am- 13 degrees

8am- 14 degrees

9am- 15 degrees

10am- 16 degrees

11am- 17 degrees

12pm- 18 degrees

1pm- 18 degrees

2pm- 18 degrees

3pm- 18 degrees

4pm- 19 degrees

5pm- 18 degrees

6pm- 18 degrees

7pm - 18 degrees

8pm - 17 degrees

9pm - 16 degrees

10pm - 15 degrees

11pm - 15 degrees

Wednesday

1am - 14 degrees

4am - 14 degrees

7am - 13 degrees

10am - 14 degrees

1pm - 16 degrees

4pm - 16 degrees

7pm - 16 degrees

10pm - 16 degrees

Thursday

1am - 15 degrees

4am - 13 degrees

7am -13 degrees

10am - 15 degrees

1pm - 15 degrees

4pm - 17 degrees

7pm - 16 degrees

10pm - 14 degrees

Friday

1am - 14 degrees

4am - 14 degrees

7am - 14 degrees

10am - 15 degrees

1pm - 16 degrees

4pm - 17 degrees

7pm - 17 degrees

10pm - 15 degrees