WITH the news that another heatwave could be on the way to Wales later this month, now is a good opportunity to take a look at the forecast for the week ahead.
The start of this week is looking good, with bright and dry spells expected today, but some patchy rain is expected on Wednesday before brighter spells and some cloud arrive Thursday, with dry conditions expected to end the week on Friday.
Tuesday's forecast is positive. The Met Office says: "A dry and bright start, but cloud will build throughout the morning, with some showery rain developing for a time, especially in the north. Temperatures a little below average. Maximum temperature 19 °C."
The longer range forecast for the latter part of the week, from Wednesday to Friday, is a bit of a mixed bag.
The Met Office reports: "A breezy day Wednesday with patchy rain moving eastwards. Drier and brighter skies return on Thursday with just the odd shower. Mainly dry on Friday but rain potentially arriving later."
Tuesday
12am- 16 degrees
1am- 15 degrees
2am- 14 degrees
3am- 14 degrees
4am- 13 degrees
5am- 13 degrees
6am- 13 degrees
7am- 13 degrees
8am- 14 degrees
9am- 15 degrees
10am- 16 degrees
11am- 17 degrees
12pm- 18 degrees
1pm- 18 degrees
2pm- 18 degrees
3pm- 18 degrees
4pm- 19 degrees
5pm- 18 degrees
6pm- 18 degrees
7pm - 18 degrees
8pm - 17 degrees
9pm - 16 degrees
10pm - 15 degrees
11pm - 15 degrees
Wednesday
1am - 14 degrees
4am - 14 degrees
7am - 13 degrees
10am - 14 degrees
1pm - 16 degrees
4pm - 16 degrees
7pm - 16 degrees
10pm - 16 degrees
Thursday
1am - 15 degrees
4am - 13 degrees
7am -13 degrees
10am - 15 degrees
1pm - 15 degrees
4pm - 17 degrees
7pm - 16 degrees
10pm - 14 degrees
Friday
1am - 14 degrees
4am - 14 degrees
7am - 14 degrees
10am - 15 degrees
1pm - 16 degrees
4pm - 17 degrees
7pm - 17 degrees
10pm - 15 degrees
