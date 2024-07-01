Gwent Police Caerphilly Borough Officers have shared a video which shows an unknown man approaching a blue car outside the Post Office in Bargoed at around 2.20pm on Friday, June 7, and reportedly banged on the window.

The police force said via X (formerly Twitter): "We’re appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage, following a report of an altercation outside the Post Office in Bargoed.

"At around 2.20pm on Friday 7 June, an unknown man approached a blue car, and reportedly banged on the window (video below)."

pic.twitter.com/9E4MmsOgKb — Gwent Police | Caerphilly Borough Officers (@GPCaerphilly) July 1, 2024

Those with more information are asked to call 101 or send a direct message to the Gwent Police on social media, quoting log reference 2400187675.