PLANNERS have given permission for a replacement roof on a single storey house near Glascoed.
The existing cedar shingle roof on the home named Sandys on Glascoed Lane is described as “breaking down and leaking” with shingles coming off during high winds.
Applicant Deborah Millar said the new roof would be “an improvement on the visual appearance of the property with the added benefit of making the property warmer and safer”.
Monmouthshire County Council’s biodiversity officer had no objections after a bat survey was submitted and the application has also proposed four new bird boxes that planners were satisfied are “appropriate ecology enhancements”.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here