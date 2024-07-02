The existing cedar shingle roof on the home named Sandys on Glascoed Lane is described as “breaking down and leaking” with shingles coming off during high winds.

Applicant Deborah Millar said the new roof would be “an improvement on the visual appearance of the property with the added benefit of making the property warmer and safer”.

Monmouthshire County Council’s biodiversity officer had no objections after a bat survey was submitted and the application has also proposed four new bird boxes that planners were satisfied are “appropriate ecology enhancements”.