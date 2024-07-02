Caerphilly County Borough Council has opened the upgraded courts in Blackwood as part of a £377,828.22 investment in six parks across the county. This is thanks to a collaboration between the council and the LTA Tennis Foundation.

The six park sites are enjoying the benefit of this investment, including Blackwood Showfields Tennis Courts, which recently held a grand reopening.

The ceremony was led by Rob Hartshorn, head of public protection, community and leisure services at Caerphilly County Borough Council, alongside representatives from the council and the LTA.

As part of the opening, the community was invited to take part in various tennis sessions.

This program is a part of the LTA's Parks Tennis Project, the largest-ever investment in park tennis facilities across Britain.

Locally, 18 courts have been revitalised, leading to a sizable enhancement in sporting amenities.

The courts have undergone significant renovation, including resurfacing, repainting and new fencing, nets and gate systems.

Mr Hartshorn said: "These newly refurbished courts are a fantastic addition to our community.

"They provide a great opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy tennis and stay active.

"We are proud to have partnered with the LTA and the LTA Tennis Foundation on this project, which will benefit our residents for years to come."

The refurbished courts will host regular free sessions, led by Barclays, and local tennis leagues.

This provides residents with the chance to get involved in friendly competitions.

All courts can be booked in advance via the LTA website, thanks to a new booking system and gate access technology.

Affordable annual passes are also available for households and students, priced at £39 and £19 respectively.

Pay and play options are also available for £4.50 per hour.

Julie Porter, chief operating officer at the LTA, said: "After months of hard work, we’re delighted to see park tennis courts across Caerphilly officially back open to the public, and in better shape than ever.

"Public tennis courts are such vital facilities for getting active and we want as many people as possible, of all ages and abilities, to pick up a racket and enjoy playing tennis.

"Thanks to this investment the sport will be opened up to more players, for years to come."

These refurbishments offer a considerable boost to the Caerphilly community, promoting physical activity, friendly competition and vital amenities within parks.