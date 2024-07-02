PLANS to alter a conservatory so that it’s enclosed and forms a lounge area can go ahead, a council has said.
Momouthshire County Council confirmed the glazed roof and walls of the conservatory of the two storey detached house on Main Road, Portskewett could be replaced under permitted development rights and didn’t require planning permission.
The council said the issues it had to consider were its size and scale in relation to the part of the house it would be extended from, that it is no more than four metres long and high, and that it doesn’t cover more than 50 per cent of the garden curtilage.
