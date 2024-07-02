The Royal Mint Experience, based in Llantrisant, has for the second time bagged this honour at the Group Leisure and Travel Awards.

It was the only contender from Wales on the ‘Best Guided Tour’ shortlist, up against attractions such as Windsor Castle, Emmerdale The Village tour and the Manchester City Stadium tour.

Each year, more than 60,000 enthusiasts head to The Royal Mint Experience, embarking on a journey ‘behind the scenes’ of coin making.

The tour includes an interactive exhibit peeking into more than 1,100 years of The Royal Mint’s history.

The visitors can also see staff making official UK coins.

Additionally, they get an exclusive chance to strike their very own souvenir coin.

Dan Johnson, visitor attraction manager at The Royal Mint Experience, said: "It is an honour to receive this award and I am proud of the team that make The Royal Mint Experience a brilliant place to visit.

"Our tour guides strive to make every visit a memorable one, and winning this award is a testament to their dedication and passion for delivering an unforgettable experience for our customers."

The Royal Mint Experience is open seven days a week from 9.15am, with guided tours running from 9.30am to 3pm.

More details and ticket booking can be found at the Royal Mint's website.