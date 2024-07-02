The producers of the legendary rock musical will be bringing the show to Cardiff's New Theatre between Monday, November 4 and Saturday, November 9.

The talented cast features music sensation, Jason Donovan, who alongside Stephen Webb and Adam Strong will be playing the infamous character of Frank N Furter. Donovan will be taking on the role in Cardiff.

Stephen Webb, who acted in the role both on tour and in the West End with sensational reviews, will perform in select shows across 2024.

Adam Strong will be taking over the role from February 2025.

The star-studded lineup continues with Connor Carson as Brad, Lauren Chia as Janet, Job Greuter as Riff Raff, Natasha Hoeberigs performing Magenta/Usherette, while Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli, Morgan Jackson and Edward Bullingham will be acting as Columbia, Rocky and Eddie/Dr Scott respectively.

Completing the cast list are Ryan Carter-Wilson, Arthur Janes, Hollie Nelson and Erica Wild as Phantoms with on-stage swing Alex Hetherington and on-stage swing/dance captain Stacey Monahan.

An update for the role of The Narrator will be released shortly.

Producer Howard Panter expressed his joy in extending the 2024/2025 tour for another three months.

Mr Panter promises that with a first-class cast in attendance, every show will guarantee a party like no other as The Rocky Horror Show continues its aim of thrilling audiences across the UK.

This musical has been winning hearts globally with its infectious energy and outrageous characters for more than five decades.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, it showcases all the iconic musical numbers which have contributed significantly to its success including "Sweet Transvestite", "Science Fiction/Double Feature", "Dammit Janet" and the timeless "Time Warp".

The musical plot revolves around Brad and Janet, two innocent college kids who bump into Dr Frank'n'Furter when their car breaks down near his house while on the way to visit their favourite college professor.

This encounter leads to an unforgettable journey brimming with fun, clothes, timeless songs, and frolics.

Having debuted in 1973 before an audience of 63 at the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs, the show was an immediate sensation, going on to play at Chelsea Classic Cinema, followed by the Kings Road Theatre in 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End in 1979-80.

The Rocky Horror Show holds the record for the longest run of a contemporary musical, with more than 30 million viewers in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages.

In 1975, it was adapted into a film, 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show', raking in more than $135m at the box office. It is still shown in cinemas around the world, making it the longest-running theatrical release in movie history.