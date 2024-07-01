Gwent Police received reports of a dog attack on Clarence Street in Newport near St Michael’s RC Church at around 11.50am on Sunday, June 30.

A spokesperson for the police force confirmed that an "11-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment."

The attack happened on Clarence Street in Newport, near St Michael's RC Church. (Image: Google Maps)

Though he was taken to hospital for treatment, the force have said "his injuries are not life-threatening".

A registered XL bully dog was surrendered to officers by the owner.