AN XL BULLY dog has attacked an 11 year-old-boy, who was taken to hospital.
Gwent Police received reports of a dog attack on Clarence Street in Newport near St Michael’s RC Church at around 11.50am on Sunday, June 30.
A spokesperson for the police force confirmed that an "11-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment."
Though he was taken to hospital for treatment, the force have said "his injuries are not life-threatening".
A registered XL bully dog was surrendered to officers by the owner.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel