Jackie Morris, who resides in Pembrokeshire, has an exhibition running, paying tribute to her illustrious career.

The exhibition, 'Lost Spells, Lost Words: Beyond & Before', in partnership with independent Cumbrian gallery, Rheged, features a treasure-trove of Ms Morris's work.

The exhibit, which is divided into three parts, showcases her illustrations from her very first book, 'The Snow Whale' by Caroline Pitcher, to her best-sellers such as 'The Lost Words', 'The Lost Spells' and 'Tell Me a Dragon'.

Guests can embark on a magical journey through imagination, stories, and dreams, unveiling an abundance of creatures Jackie has crafted over the years; including whales, ice bears, dragons, tigers, and snow leopards.

Renowned books such as 'The Ice Bear', 'The Snow Leopard', 'Tell Me a Dragon' and 'Lord of the Forest' are highlighted during the exhibition.

Mrs Morris has established herself as one of the most recognisable children's illustrators and this extraordinary exhibition provides an insight into her path to success.

There will be a range of artwork on display (Image: Graffeg)

Not only does it showcase her beautiful original watercolour paintings, but it also incorporates her collaborations with eminent figures, like Ted Hughes, Terry Pratchett, Robin Hobb, and James Mayhew.

Some of these pieces have never been seen by the public before.

Ms Morris commented: "This is the first time The Lost Words and Lost Spells by Robert Macfarlane and myself have been shown together... Many of my earlier pieces are kindly on loan from private collections, and have never been shown before.

"Some pieces, like the Red Fox with Macfarlane's handwritten spell, created for The Lost Words Prom at the Albert Hall, are pieces that form bridges between works."

She added: "I hope the show will bring many people to discover the beauty of Rheged, a centre of excellence in the arts, and would like to extend a huge thank you to all the team who have worked to bring this show together."

Additionally, the family-friendly exhibition offers children's activities, films featuring Ms Morris' painting, readings from spell books, soundscapes, artefacts, and an installation.

Rheged’s Gallery and Design Shop will be selling many of her books and prints, along with limited edition jigsaws and handmade jewellery exclusively made for Rheged.

The exhibition is open to the public until September 1.

Tickets are priced at £5 and are free for children under three.