Opened on Friday, June 28, the One Stop Hanbury Road, Bargoed, attracted residents with its unique grand opening celebration.

In addition to branded hessian bags distributed to the first 50 patrons, five lucky customers won hidden Golden Tickets, each yielding a £20 One Stop voucher.

The excitement was palpable as visitors explored the newly-fitted store, delighted by the arrival of One Stop in Bargoed.

Renowned for neatly integrating its stores within communities, One Stop is expected to provide a variety of quality products and attractive deals within walking distance for Bargoed citizens.

Adding to a selection of well-known brands, the store will furnish shoppers with a selection of One Stop’s own label products, including produce, meat, dairy, ready meals, and desserts, all promising high value at affordable rates.

Patrons can also benefit from the £3.90 lunchtime offer, showcasing a tasty assortment of fresh sandwiches, snacks, and soft drinks.

The Bargoed One Stop also has an array of grocery essentials to facilitate easy meal arrangements.

Open from 7am till 10pm every day, the store is located at 2 Hanbury Road, Bargoed, Caerphilly, CF81 8QR.

Customers can utilise the store’s PayPoint service to settle their bills and purchase National Lottery tickets.

Moreover, it presents a range of chilled beers and wines, along with a variety of newspapers and magazines.