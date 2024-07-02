The Welsh government announced support to help schools deliver the curriculum, receiving a cautious response from the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Cymru.

Eithne Hughes, director of ASCL Cymru said: "Additional support for schools is always welcome and it's positive that the cabinet secretary is listening and responding to the concerns of the profession.

"However, we really need to see more detail of the support that is going to be available before we can ascertain whether it will be sufficient.

"It also needs to be backed with appropriate financial support, as many schools currently face having to make cuts to staffing and their curriculum offer."

She added schools need adequate funds and staff to manage the changes.

Ms Hughes stressed: "A delivery model is all well and good, but it relies fundamentally on there being a highly trained workforce in place who have the time and resources to implement it."