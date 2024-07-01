National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the July 2024 Premium Bonds winners.

This month's draw saw 123 people across Wales win a share of over £1.4 million with prizes ranging between £100,000 and £5,000.

How to save money

Two South Wales winners claim £100,000 in July Premium Bonds draw

Two lucky winners in south Wales won £100,000 each in the July Premium Bonds draw.

One of the winners was from Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot with Bond number 319ZF863160.

This bond was valued at £40,000 and was purchased in January 2018 with an overall holding of £50,000.

While the second winner was from Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan with Bond number 578WH514003.

This bond was valued at £5000 and was purchased in May 2024 with an overall holding of £26,350.

Here's what one of our March winners had to say about their £1 million jackpot win 🎉



Find out more about our March winners below 👇https://t.co/Ig36Y5MJfU pic.twitter.com/LAwskb07LE — nsandi (@nsandi) March 4, 2024

Premium Bond prizes won in Wales in July 2024

Every month two winners in the UK take home £1 million.

There are also prize values of £100,000, £50,000, £25,000, £10,000 and £5000.

Welsh bond holders shared in over £1.4 million in the July draw with two lucky winners claiming £100,000 and another eight winning the £50,000 prize.

Here is a full rundown of the July 2024 winners in Wales and what prizes they were awarded:

£100,000 - 2 Welsh winners

£50,000 - 8

£25,000 - 8

£10,000 - 33

£5000 - 72

How to find out if you've won on your Premium Bonds?





To find out if you have won a prize in July on your Premium Bonds simply visit the NS&I website.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Use the NS&I prize checker, but make sure you have your holder’s number handy as you will need that to claim your winnings.

Your holder number is either a nine or 10-digit number or 8 digits followed by a letter.

Prize draws are conducted every month through the service.