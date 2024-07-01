If you own premium bonds, this could be your lucky day as two people from South Wales have won £100,000 each in the July 2024 draw.
National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the July 2024 Premium Bonds winners.
This month's draw saw 123 people across Wales win a share of over £1.4 million with prizes ranging between £100,000 and £5,000.
Two South Wales winners claim £100,000 in July Premium Bonds draw
Two lucky winners in south Wales won £100,000 each in the July Premium Bonds draw.
One of the winners was from Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot with Bond number 319ZF863160.
This bond was valued at £40,000 and was purchased in January 2018 with an overall holding of £50,000.
While the second winner was from Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan with Bond number 578WH514003.
This bond was valued at £5000 and was purchased in May 2024 with an overall holding of £26,350.
Here's what one of our March winners had to say about their £1 million jackpot win 🎉— nsandi (@nsandi) March 4, 2024
Find out more about our March winners below 👇https://t.co/Ig36Y5MJfU pic.twitter.com/LAwskb07LE
Premium Bond prizes won in Wales in July 2024
Every month two winners in the UK take home £1 million.
There are also prize values of £100,000, £50,000, £25,000, £10,000 and £5000.
Welsh bond holders shared in over £1.4 million in the July draw with two lucky winners claiming £100,000 and another eight winning the £50,000 prize.
Here is a full rundown of the July 2024 winners in Wales and what prizes they were awarded:
- £100,000 - 2 Welsh winners
- £50,000 - 8
- £25,000 - 8
- £10,000 - 33
- £5000 - 72
How to find out if you've won on your Premium Bonds?
To find out if you have won a prize in July on your Premium Bonds simply visit the NS&I website.
Use the NS&I prize checker, but make sure you have your holder’s number handy as you will need that to claim your winnings.
Your holder number is either a nine or 10-digit number or 8 digits followed by a letter.
Prize draws are conducted every month through the service.
