The first set is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 5, with a line-up of Emmanuel Sonubi, Ray Bradshaw, Ben Norris, and Charlie Baker.

The comedians will take to the stage for the 'Friday Night Comedy' programme, a treat for those looking to end their work week on a lighter note.

This is followed by the 'Saturday Night Comedy', set for July 6, which also features the same quartet. Both are suitable for those aged 18+.

The programme pledges an evening of laughter to break the monotony of the week.

A highly anticipated event, the 'Randy Feltface: First Banana' shows by Randy Feltface, which were scheduled for Sunday, July 7, are completely sold out.

The comedian, known for his siege on the evolution of bananas, will entertain the crowd in two shows, suitable for those aged 14+.

The next week starts with the Friday Night Comedy on July 12, where the audience will get a chance to chortle with Robert White, Jason John Whitehead, Peter Brush, and another comedian yet to be confirmed.

The laughter continues on Saturday, July 13, with the same line-up. Both shows are aged 18+.

On Thursday, July 18, Dan Nightingale and his pals, Mike Rice, Eshaan Akbar, and Dean Coughlin add a tint of diversity to the comedy streak.

The show, dubbed 'Dan Nightingale and Fiends' (16+), marks a slight shift from Dan Nightingale's usual national comedy tours.

On Friday, July 19, Tom Houghton, Mike Rice, Paul F Taylor, and Matt Richardson collectively deliver the 'Friday Night Comedy'. The roster remains the same for the 'Saturday Night Comedy' on July 20. Both are 18+ shows.

On Sunday, July 21, Leroy Brito stars in the solo show 'Leroy!!!' (16+). The comedy heavyweight, known for his stint on the BBC and Netflix, is expected to leave his audience in guffaws.

'All In Comedy', a rapid, inclusive, and improvisational comedy show, headed by Robin Morgan awash with the talents of Michael Fabbri, and Rob Rouse, on Thursday, July 25, promises hearty laughter (16+).

The weekend rounds off with the 'Friday Night Comedy' on July 26 and the 'Saturday Night Comedy' on July 27, featuring comics Michael Legge, Michael Fabbri, and Rob Rouse, who will be joined by another, yet to be confirmed, comic. Both shows are 18+.

More information about each of the shows and tickets for those that are not sold out can be found at the Glee Club Cardiff's website.