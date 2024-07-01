The actor has taken medical advice after falling off stage during the West End show.

A statement from the production said: “Following Ian McKellen’s injury during the West End run of Player Kings, his doctors’ advice is to take time off from work in order to fully recover.

“As such, he will not be returning to play Sir John Falstaff in the national tour of Players Kings (3-27 July 2024).

Sir Ian McKellen has taken medical advice and withdrawn from Player Kings shows (Image: Ian West/PA Wire)

“Ian continues to recuperate very well, but he needs the time to rest and ensure a complete recovery. We continue to send him our best wishes.

“As it was for the final West End performances, the role of Falstaff will now be performed by David Semark, Ian’s brilliant understudy, for all tour dates of Player Kings.”

A statement from Sir Ian McKellen said: “Two weeks after my accident onstage, my injuries improve day by day.

“It’s with the greatest reluctance that I have accepted the medical advice to protect my full recovery by not working in the meantime.

“I had been so looking forward to bringing Player Kings to theatre-goers in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.

“But I can assure them that, with David Semark now playing Falstaff, Robert Icke’s production and his acting company remain as dazzling as ever. Go see for yourself!”

The news comes after it was confirmed that Sir Ian McKellen will not return to the stage for the play Player Kings for its final London dates.

Instead, the 85-year-old's understudy, David Semark, performed while he recuperated following the fall.