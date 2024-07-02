A website has been created to help locate your nearest polling station, ahead of the General Election vote which is set to take place this Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Voters can use the website, Where Do I Vote?, by entering their postcode to find the polling station.

As an example, a random Newport-based postcode was added into the field which brings up a map, showing you where you need to go to find your assigned polling station.

A map will then appear, showing you where you need to go, to get to your assigned polling station (Image: Where Do I Vote website)

Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday.

Photo ID will be required to vote, with more details on the Electoral Commission website.

Voters are advised to only vote at your assigned polling station.

If you are registered to vote, but you don't have your poll card to hand, you can go to the polling station and give them your name and address.