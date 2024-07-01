Gwent Police are investigating an assault which took place in The Court House beer garden in Caerphilly at around 9.45pm on Saturday, May 25.

The police force said the following: "Officers have carried out a number of enquiries and would now like to speak to this man who was in the beer garden at the time."

The police force said that they would now like to speak to this man who was in the beer garden at the time, following their enquiries. (Image: Gwent Police)

If you recognise this man, or think it could be you, please call 101 quoting log reference 2400171843.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.