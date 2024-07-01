POLICE have appealed to find a man who may have more information after a 23-year-old man was reportedly assaulted in a pub beer garden in Caerphilly.
Gwent Police are investigating an assault which took place in The Court House beer garden in Caerphilly at around 9.45pm on Saturday, May 25.
The police force said the following: "Officers have carried out a number of enquiries and would now like to speak to this man who was in the beer garden at the time."
If you recognise this man, or think it could be you, please call 101 quoting log reference 2400171843.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
⁉ Can you help?— Gwent Police | Caerphilly Borough Officers (@GPCaerphilly) July 1, 2024
🚨 Officers investigating an assault in The Court House beer garden in Caerphilly are appealing for witnesses.
❗ Officers have carried out a number of enquiries and would now like to speak to this man who was in the beer garden at the time. pic.twitter.com/71ftTppF8q
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here