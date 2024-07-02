South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Road closed in Gwent town following crash with police on scene

Live

Lewis Street, Ystrad Mynach, closed due to crash by police

Emergency
Ystrad Mynach
By Sallie Phillips

  • Lewis Street in Ystrad Mynach is currently closed due to a crash.
  • Police are on scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
  • Diversions are in place.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos