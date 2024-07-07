Coffee at 26 opened on Bridge Street, a stone’s throw from Newport city centre and railway station, in July 2023 and business has been booming since with visitors soaking up the lovely atmosphere – including live music each weekend.

In a bid to support Newport’s music scene, Coffee at 26 hosts live performances – including acoustic artists and duos – along with serving up a range of food and drink options.

The intimate venue – which is dog and family friendly – has hosted the likes of Jon Lilygreen (Eurovision and X Factor), Tobias Robertson (a former contestant on Voice), Katielou (with her debut album Wildfire) among others.

(Image: Supplied)

And the live music has proven popular – one visitor took to TripAdvisor to describe what they hoped would be a “chilled evening”. Their initial worry that they were close to the singer in a small space was quickly eased and the “volume was spot on” with a “fab singer” among a “wonderful” atmosphere and the “really amazing” staff.

Live music dates are posted on Coffee at 26’s social media channels and a board within the venue – follow the venue to stay up to date.

The reviewer also described the charcuterie board at Coffee at 26 as “to die for” praising the size and selection. These - and the cheeseboards - are a popular choice during the live performances (complemented perfectly with a bottle of wine to share).Coffee at 26 also offers a variety of light bites, including salad bowls, for people to take in and takeaway.

Its location – near Newport railway station – makes it perfect for those wanting to grab a quick bite or a cuppa on their travels.

(Image: Mike Williams)

It also serves as a great starting point for people travelling on nights out in Newport or further afield, or a lovely destination for a lunch date – tuck into a fresh salad with a glass of wine (or your caffeine fix).

With people’s dietary needs in mind, Coffee at 26 always has gluten-free and vegan food and drink options available. Along with quality coffee, the Newport venue has a selection of fine wines of every variety, an expanding cocktail menu, and an array of other drinks – including Super Bock on tap (a popular Portuguese drink).

(Image: Mike Williams)

Plus, there is happy hour between 3pm and 6pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Coffee at 26 can also host afternoon tea (with at least 24 hours’ notice) which suit couples or groups – with an option to upgrade to Prosecco.

(Image: Supplied)

The team can create buffets and platters for collection (with options for local delivery) while the venue is also available for private hire – ideal for a special birthday or an intimate gathering.

If you’re interested in performing at Coffee at 26 you can call 07964 584515 or message the independent venue on social media: