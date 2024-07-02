The crash involved a motorcycle and a parked van, on the B4228 near the Rising Sun in Woodcroft, near Chepstow on Sunday, June 30.

The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old man from Monmouthshire, was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he remains in a serious condition.

The road was closed for a number of hours whilst police conducted their investigation before reopening yesterday afternoon, and officers have thanked the local residents for their patience while this took place.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of the motorbike prior to the collision.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through this online form, quoting incident 105 of 30 June.