Newport Now BID is bringing an urban beach into John Frost Square from August 2 to 27 inclusive.

The beach will be open for families to enjoy from 9am to 5pm every day.

Complete with buckets, spades and deck chairs, the BID’s urban beach will provide fun for all the family.

The month-long event is being delivered by the BID with support from Newport City Council via the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF).

Newport Now BID manager Kevin Ward said: “We felt there was a gap in the Newport events calendar at the end of the school summer holidays.

“Bringing the seaside into the city centre for almost all of August is a fantastic way to mark the end of the holiday season.

“Children will love the beach, and there will be some surprise entertainment at different points during the month for all the family.

“Just as importantly, the beach will bring additional footfall into the city centre at a crucial time for our businesses.

“We brought an urban beach into the city centre for much shorter periods during the summers of 2017 and 2018 and we are grateful for the support from the council via SPF as bringing the beach in for a full month would have been impossible without this funding.”

The urban beach is the latest in a series of city centre events delivered or funded by Newport Now BID.

It will be the third 'beach party' held in Gwent this year, after successful events in Risca in June and Blackwood in July, respectively.

Risca Beach Party welcomed thousands to their event in June, and it is hoped that Newport's urban beach will attract thousands too.

The urban beach is being delivered in partnership with Yellow Bus Events.