The supermarket is recalling its Waitrose Chocolate Mini Cupcakes because they contain walnuts which are not mentioned on the label.

As a result of the packaging error, which saw Coffee and Walnut Cupcakes packed instead, the product is a health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts.

The affected products come in packs of nine and have a best before date of July 20.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) told customers who have purchased the cakes not to eat them.

Monday 01 July 2024 - @waitrose recalls Waitrose Chocolate Mini Cupcakes because of undeclared walnuts (nuts) #FoodAllergy https://t.co/rVt2EILZ6l pic.twitter.com/VPLg9UFLDf — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) July 1, 2024

They added: “Waitrose and Partners are recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to walnuts (nuts), do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“For more information contact Waitrose Customer Care on 0800 188 884.”

A Waitrose spokesman added: “We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.