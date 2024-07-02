A MOTORCYCLIST was taken to hospital after a crash in Caerphilly county borough.
Lewis Street in Ystrad Mynach was closed from just after 8am on Tuesday morning and it was later confirmed that two vehicles had been involved, a car and a motorcycle.
Gwent Police attended the scene with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not thought to be life changing.
A statement given to the Argus by Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Lewis Street, Ystrad Mynach at around 7.20am on Tuesday 2 July.
"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the collision involved a motorbike and a car.
"The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here