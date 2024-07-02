Lewis Street in Ystrad Mynach was closed from just after 8am on Tuesday morning and it was later confirmed that two vehicles had been involved, a car and a motorcycle.

Gwent Police attended the scene with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not thought to be life changing.

A statement given to the Argus by Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Lewis Street, Ystrad Mynach at around 7.20am on Tuesday 2 July.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the collision involved a motorbike and a car.

"The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing."