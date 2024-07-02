Cards Direct has officially opened in M Cwmbran at the vacant store at 20-22 South Walk.

The greetings card retailer has replaced the former occupant, Mountain Warehouse, which relocated to Cwmbran Retail Park, on Cwmbran Drive, in November last year.

The store officially opened its doors at 9am on Saturday, June 29, with a celebration for staff and customers alike as they were welcomed into their new home.

This is the first Cards Direct store in Wales, joining 67 others across England, and it is understood there are plans for further expansion in Wales in the future.

Cards Direct was first established in 2012 and has become a staple of many shopping centres and retail parks across England, with this likely to soon become the case in Wales too.

They offer a wide variety of card choice for any and every occasion, and even have a selection of small gifts for customers to choose from, including chocolates - such as popular favourites Toblerone and Cadbury's Dairy Milk - mugs and lots of other small gifts.

There is also a full party decorations section, which sells balloons, cake candles, badges and gift wrap.

Cards Direct is situated next door to Dunelm in Cwmbran, who have recently launched their new Pausa café, and is in a prime location for many customers,

They boast a wide variety of big name neighbours, including Peacocks, The Range, Iceland, Holland and Barrett, and Costa Coffee.

Cards Direct are open seven days a week, 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

You can follow their progress and keep up to date with offers and opening hours by liking and following their Facebook page.