RESIDENTS in Newport have been calling for a scheduled grass cut of many roads in the city amid fears some have become overgrown and could become dangerous.
Newport City Council cuts the grass every six weeks in all areas under their control, on a rolling schedule, apart from during May, which has been dubbed 'No Mow May' in a bid to help wildlife.
However, with some areas becoming overgrown and pathways becoming difficult to navigate, the grounds maintenance teams have begun working their way through their grass cutting schedule.
Newport City Council have now released an official list of all the sites scheduled to be cut over the next two to three weeks:
- Afon Mead
- Allt Yr Yn
- Barrack Hill
- Bassaleg
- Bassaleg Road
- Beechwood
- Caerleon
- City centre
- Christchurch
- Duffryn
- High Cross
- Machen
- Maesglas
- Marshfield
- Moreland Park
- Pillgwenlly
- Rhiwderin
- Risca Road
- Ruskin Avenue
- St Julian's
- St Julian's Road
- Thomson Avenue
A spokesperson has added: "Please note that this schedule only covers council-owned land, and doesn’t cover areas such as forecourts or land on housing estates that are owned by other organisations."
The list has been met with a mixed reaction from residents across Newport, with some expressing relief that the council is set to cut some of the grass, while others are intensely frustrated that some other areas have been missed out.
Among those areas not on the list but that are causing concern among residents include Bettws, Alway, Ringland, Malpas and Langstone, all places which many residents believe are "overgrown" and "mismanaged".
Some residents have even described the current state of many roads and areas in Newport as "dangerous" as a result of the growth of grass, and have expressed worries about the safety of these areas and how long it might be before they are on the council's grass cutting schedule.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here