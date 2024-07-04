Newport City Council cuts the grass every six weeks in all areas under their control, on a rolling schedule, apart from during May, which has been dubbed 'No Mow May' in a bid to help wildlife.

However, with some areas becoming overgrown and pathways becoming difficult to navigate, the grounds maintenance teams have begun working their way through their grass cutting schedule.

Newport City Council have now released an official list of all the sites scheduled to be cut over the next two to three weeks:

Afon Mead

Allt Yr Yn

Barrack Hill

Bassaleg

Bassaleg Road

Beechwood

Caerleon

City centre

Christchurch

Duffryn

High Cross

Machen

Maesglas

Marshfield

Moreland Park

Pillgwenlly

Rhiwderin

Risca Road

Ruskin Avenue

St Julian's

St Julian's Road

Thomson Avenue

A spokesperson has added: "Please note that this schedule only covers council-owned land, and doesn’t cover areas such as forecourts or land on housing estates that are owned by other organisations."

The list has been met with a mixed reaction from residents across Newport, with some expressing relief that the council is set to cut some of the grass, while others are intensely frustrated that some other areas have been missed out.

Among those areas not on the list but that are causing concern among residents include Bettws, Alway, Ringland, Malpas and Langstone, all places which many residents believe are "overgrown" and "mismanaged".

Some residents have even described the current state of many roads and areas in Newport as "dangerous" as a result of the growth of grass, and have expressed worries about the safety of these areas and how long it might be before they are on the council's grass cutting schedule.