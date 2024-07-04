Torfaen Borough Council’s licensing officers dealt with 20 complaints under the 2003 Licensing Act from October to end of March this year.

Those included allegations of illegal drugs being sold from two premises, three noise nuisance complaints and allegations that a premises is operating outside of its permitted hours.

Members of the council’s licensing committee were told information has been shared with partner agencies where allegations received relate to matters outside of the team’s remit and that all other complaints led to appropriate action being taken by the authority.

The council also took part in a multi-agency operation over a weekend in November with the fire brigade and Gwent Police that involved checks at four licensed premises.

Of the issues identified only a failure to have to have a named designated premises supervisor related to licensing and it was resolved during the visit.

In March licensing officers and Gwent Police visited eight venues to check they were complying with their conditions, and age checks on drinkers were also carried out, and no significant issues were identified.